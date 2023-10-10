80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...

Those operating golf carts in The Villages must adhere to safety rules

By Villages-News Editorial

With snowbirds returning to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for the season and plenty of visitors heading here in the months ahead, it’s a good time for all of us using golf carts here in The Villages to be reminded of some rules designed to keep everyone safe.

Here are some rules of the road for those operating golf carts in The Villages:

• Golf car drivers must possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification

• Drivers under 18 years of age must possess a valid driver’s license or learner’s driver’s license

• Drive on neighborhood streets, marked roadside lanes, and multi-modal paths

• Obey all traffic laws, signs and signals

• Golf cars are subject to Florida’s open alcoholic container laws

• Speed not to exceed 20 miles per hour

• Use hand and turn signals

• Yield to automobiles

• Come to a full stop at stop signs

• Never enter a roundabout in a golf car

• Golf cars are prohibited from roadways with posted speeds of 35mph or more

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Carl Casale’s letter about Trump

Villager Ken Sulko once again rises to the defense of former President Trump and rebuts a Letter to the Editor from fellow Villager Car Casale.

My daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country

A Village of Duval resident fears that his daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who says an 80-year-old man with dementia can’t be an effective leader?

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has made terrible decisions with regard to Afghanistan, Ukraine and Israel.

Don’t be so negative about change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that people are already complaining about changes at Ednas’ on the Green - before the changes have actually taken place!

Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

A reader makes the point that innocent pedestrians need to be protected. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos