Marjorie Taylor Greene books return visit to The Villages

Controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has booked a return visit to The Villages.

Greene, who drew an enthusiastic standing-room-only crowd in 2021 to the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in an appearance with Congressman Matt Gaetz, will be at a book signing hosted by The Villages MAGA Club, Dec. 3 at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The event is open to the public and no Villages ID will be required.

General admission tickets are $40 and will include a signed copy of Greene’s book. VIP tickets are $60 and will include a signed copy of her book, a signed copy of her book, preferred seating and a photo op.

For tickets or more information, visit www.villagesmagaclub.org