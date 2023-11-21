72.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Wendy’s on Florida Turnpike shut down due to rodent activity

By Staff Report

The Wendy’s restaurant on the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood was shut down due to rodent activity.

An inspector visited the fast-food restaurant on Nov. 13 and discovered disturbing proof of the presence of rodents, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector found that french fries were held in a hot holding area and there were two sticky rodent traps on the shelf directly above the french fries. Another rodent sticky trap was found on a shelf above the fry station on the cookline.

There were rodent droppings found on the floor next to boxes of syrup stored in a shared area with Dunkin’ Donuts and KFC. There were more rodent droppings under a Wendy’s prep sink, on top of a microwave and on a shelf next to the microwave, above raw burgers.

The inspector also counted 12 small flies around a sink near the front counter of the restaurant.

There were also problems with employee hygiene. An employee handled cash and then beverage cups and lids without changing gloves or washing hands. In addition, there was buildup of food and residue on equipment handles.

There were numerous other violations, prompting the inspector to order the temporary closing of the restaurant.

