Village of Silver Lake man arrested after woman suffers bloody nose

By Staff Report
David Lawrence Londino 2
David Lawrence Londino

A 26-year-old resident of the Village of Silver Lake was arrested after an alleged attack left a woman with a bloody nose.

David Lawrence Londino is set to be arraigned Dec. 12 in Lake County Court on a charge of battery.

The New Jersey native was arrested after officers were called in the wee hours Nov. 19 to a home on Rainbow Court, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A woman told police that Londino, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds, punched her in the eye and shoved her into a door jam. She had a bloody nose and was holding her eye when police arrived on the scene.

The woman said Londino became upset when she opted to move to a child’s bed in the home.

Londino remains free on $1,000 bond.

