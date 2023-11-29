51.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
type here...

Caregiver allegedly cashes stolen checks at credit union at Walmart

By Staff Report
Aushanti Tumayia Woods
Aushanti Tumayia Woods

A caregiver who allegedly cashed more than $22,000 worth of stolen checks cashed some of those checks at a credit union at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Aushanti Tumayia Woods, 26, of Ocala, had been caring for a man’s wife at a Brookdale memory care facility when he hired Woods as a housekeeper at his home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man later discovered that between March and October, Woods had stolen 24 checks and wrote them to herself, for an amount totaling more than $22,000. The checkbook had been located in a drawer in the man’s home. While the man had paid Woods by check, the 24 checks in question were not written by him and appeared to have a fraudulent signature. The man indicated that he had been paying Woods $19 per hour to work as a housekeeper and caregiver for his wife. He said that over the past several months she had earned $24,000 while working for him.

The arrest report indicated that five of the forged checks were cashed by Woods at the Suncoast Credit Union at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. Other checks were cashed at the Reliance Food Mart in Ocala.

Woods was arrested Tuesday on charges of exploitation of the elderly and forgery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $53,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care

In a Letter to the Editor, the Democratic National Committee claims Gov. ROn DeSantis is blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care.

Should motor-driven bicycles be allowed on golf cart paths?

A Villager wonders if motor-driven bicycles should be allowed on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A golf cart cut me off and I went over the handlebars

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being cut off by a golf cart while riding his bicycle on the multi-modal path.

The multi-modal paths are open to everybody

A Village of Gilchrist woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says the multi-modal paths are to be shared by everyone and are not exclusively for golf carts.

I enjoy riding my bicycle on multi-modal paths in The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, who frequently rides a bicycle on the multi-modal paths in The Villages, responds to a Letter to the Editor from a resident of the Village of DeSoto.

Photos