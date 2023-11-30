Webster votes to prohibit illegal immigrant encampments on federal land  

Congressman Daniel Webster has helped push through a measure to prohibit spending federal funds to house illegal immigrants on federal lands.

The Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act of 2023 prohibits federal funds from being used to house illegal immigrants on federal lands, including National Parks, and revokes a lease agreement finalized by the National Park Service to house illegal aliens within the Gateway National Recreation Area.

“Today I voted to stop the Biden Administration from converting our national parks from areas of recreation and wonder into housing encampments for unvetted migrants,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This legislation is one step of many that House Republicans have taken to push back against the radical open border policies pursued by President Biden and extreme Democrats. I will continue to work with my House colleagues to fulfill our commitment to America to secure our border and sensibly reform our immigration laws,” Webster added.

The House passed the measure by a vote of 224-203, with one member voting present.