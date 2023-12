Villager Tony Grzesik scored two holes-in-ones in November, 18 days apart.

He scored the first lucky ace on Nov. 13 at Hole #3 at 84 yards at the Mickylee Pitch & Putt. He used an S-wedge.

He got the second hole-in-one on Nov. 30 at Hole #7 at 124 yards at the Southern Star Executive Golf Course. He used a 9-iron.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com