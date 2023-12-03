77.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Son of couple in The Villages sentenced in thefts at rec centers

By Staff Report
Christoper Scott Drummond 2
Christoper Scott Drummond

The son of a couple in The Villages has been sentenced in the theft of equipment from recreation centers here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Christopher Scott Drummond, 33, who lives with his parents at 688 Mincey Loop in the Village of St. Catherine, was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court to 220 days in jail. He has been behind bars since his arrest May 18 and was released after appearing in court this past Tuesday. He will be on probation for two years.

Drummond was arrested earlier this year in the theft of Epson projectors from the Allamanda Recreation Center and the Hibiscus Recreation Center.

An investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of a white Ford Expedition with a disabled veteran’s license plate. The investigation revealed the man driving the vehicle was trying to sell the projectors. The vehicle’s license plate was tracked to Drummond’s father.

When a deputy went to Drummond’s home, his mother said her son had gone to “The Shores” area in Marion County to retrieve the projectors which had been sold. A criminal history check revealed Drummond was previously convicted of armed robbery and theft in New York.

