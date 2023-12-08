66.6 F
Friday, December 8, 2023
Officials happy to see temporary cessation of neighborhood golf cart sales

By Meta Minton

Officials are happy to see the temporary cessation of neighborhood golf car sales in the Village of Polo Ridge.

Community Development District 3 supervisors indicated Friday that homeowners at 3099 Southern Trace have, at least temporarily, ended the practice of selling golf carts in their driveway. Supervisors who have been driving down Southern Trace said they have noticed the absence of golf cart sales at the home. Supervisors said they were both happy and relieved to see that golf cart sales have been halted at the home. They admitted they are not sure what prompted the change.

This golf cart with a a For Sale sign was in the driveway at the home at 3099 Southern Trace
This golf cart with a “For Sale” sign was in the driveway in October at the home at 3099 Southern Trace.

In October, frustrated residents of the Village of Polo Ridge turned to the CDD 3 board for help. They said they were concerned about traffic problems caused by large trucks picking up and dropping off golf carts.

Running a business out of the home is considered an internal deed restriction and is under the purview of the Developer. The CDD 3 board has no authority over internal deed restrictions.

A District official said that the Developer has “provided correspondence” to the homeowner.

