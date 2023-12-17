Sumter County Fire & EMS officers receive certification honors

Sumter County Fire & EMS Deputy Chief Damon Allen earned, for the fourth time, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) professional designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing of the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Division Chief Jeremy Feil successfully completed the Chief Emergency Medical Service Officer (CEMSO) professional designation.

Deputy Chief Allen is only one of 1,864 CFOs worldwide and Division Chief Feil becomes only one of 185 CEMSOs worldwide.

The CFO designation program for Deputy Chief Allen and CEMSO designation for Division Chief Feil uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The professional designation for both is valid for three years. In order to maintain the designations, recipients must show continued growth in their professional development, professional contributions, active association membership, community involvement and adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.

This honor for Allen and Feil signifies their career commitment to fire and emergency medical services.