71 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 5, 2024
type here...

Incumbent Wildwood commissioner files paperwork indicating he’ll seek another term

By Staff Report
Joe Elliott
Commissioner Joe Elliott

An incumbent Wildwood commissioner has filed paperwork indicating he’ll seek another term in office.

Joe Elliott, a resident of The Villages, has prefiled paperwork indicating that he will seek another term in 2024 in the non-partisan election for Wildwood Commission. 

Prior to his election in Wildwood, Elliot served as a supervisor on the Community Development District 8 Board. He has also served as president of the Sumter Landing Republican Club and as the charity director of the Ocala Jeep Club. 

He has also been a member of the Florida League of Cities, a member of the Sumter County Tourist Board, a member of the Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization and a committeeman for Precinct 129.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s why I live in Monarch Grove and not Middleton

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message to a Middleton woman who complained abut lack of access to amenities in The Villages.

Simple solution to make gate arms more visible

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident offers a simple solution to make gate arms more visible. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A response to Marsha Shearer’s recent Opinion piece

A Village of Summerhill resident offers a response to Marsha Shearer’s recent Opinion piece.

The liberal media doesn’t want you to know about Trump’s accomplishments

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the liberal media doesn’t want you to know about President Trump’s accomplishments.

Walmart vs. trees

A Lady Lake resident says that if he has to choose between Walmart or trees, it’s an easy decision. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos