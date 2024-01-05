Incumbent Wildwood commissioner files paperwork indicating he’ll seek another term

An incumbent Wildwood commissioner has filed paperwork indicating he’ll seek another term in office.

Joe Elliott, a resident of The Villages, has prefiled paperwork indicating that he will seek another term in 2024 in the non-partisan election for Wildwood Commission.

Prior to his election in Wildwood, Elliot served as a supervisor on the Community Development District 8 Board. He has also served as president of the Sumter Landing Republican Club and as the charity director of the Ocala Jeep Club.

He has also been a member of the Florida League of Cities, a member of the Sumter County Tourist Board, a member of the Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization and a committeeman for Precinct 129.