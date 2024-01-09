57.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
type here...

Trumper gets jail time in voter fraud case involving dead father’s ballot

By Staff Report
Robert Rivernider
Robert Rivernider

An official active in the Villagers for Trump group has been sentenced to jail time in a voter fraud case involving his dead father’s mail-in ballot.

Robert Rivernider Jr., 58, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on Tuesday after he was found guilty in December by a Sumter County jury on charges of fraud and forgery. In addition to the jail time, he has been ordered to pay $916 in court costs.

Rivernider, who lives at Continental Country Club in Wildwood, was charged with having signed a vote-by-mail ballot for his father, Robert Rivernider Sr., according to an elections fraud complaint from Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen. The senior Rivernider died on Oct. 19, 2020.

“By filling out the mail-in ballot for his father, the Defendant intended to defraud or injure the State by voting for someone who was no longer alive,” said Assistant State Attorney Joseph Church.

Rivernider is already on federal probation for a 2013 conspiracy and wire fraud conviction. He won a “compassionate release” from federal prison during the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed his father’s life.

A number of Villagers were charged with casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, but all escaped with light sentences, which consisted primarily of civics classes. Villagers who were arrested were Joan Marie Halstead, Jay Richard Ketcik, Charles Franklin Barnes and John Rider.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villages-News.com reporter ignored Villagers for Democracy at MAGA event

A Villager, who was part of a protest during Sunday’s MAGA event in The Villages, is unhappy about coverage of the event in Villages-News.com

Trump does not appreciate the sacrifices of our military veterans

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that former President Trump does not appreciate the sacrifices of our military veterans.

Democrats feel so threatened

A Village of Glenbrook resident has something to say about the political views expressed in Villages-News.com.

Grand Oaks development will further stress school transportation

A Lady Lake resident with children in the schools is worried about the increased burden the Grand Oaks development will put on schools and the transportation system.

Here’s how we can make gate arms more visible

A Village of Ashland resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for making the gate arms more visible.

Photos