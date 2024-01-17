54.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Let’s cut homeland security secretary’s salary to $1

By Congressman Daniel Webster
The House Committee on Homeland Security Committee held their first hearing as part of the impeachment proceedings against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

These hearings come after my visit last week to the southern border in Eagle Pass, where I got a first-hand update on how President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas’s failed policies have perpetuated the crisis at our border. I am very pleased to see Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green take this step and for his comprehensive investigation into the cause, costs, and consequences of this unprecedented crisis at America’s borders.

Since Congress can’t fire him, early last year I called for Secretary Mayorkas’ salary to be reduced to $1 and supported resolutions calling for his impeachment. I will keep working to hold him accountable and secure our border.

House Republicans are restoring government accountability in 2024 by holding President Biden and his Administration accountable. Last week, the House Committees on Oversight and Judiciary approved resolutions that hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress. These resolutions come after Hunter Biden refused to comply with Congressional subpoenas requiring him to appear for a deposition. Rather than comply with lawfully issued subpoenas, Hunter Biden has chosen to engage in political stunts. Make no mistake, being the President’s son does not grant Hunter Biden special privilege or make him above the law. I applaud Oversight Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan for advancing these resolutions to hold Hunter Biden accountable, and I look forward to supporting the resolutions on the House floor.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

