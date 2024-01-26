Asphalt rejuvenation work will kick off Monday at villas in The Villages

District Property Management has scheduled asphalt rejuvenation.

If you live in a villa where work is scheduled, signs will be posted at both your villa entry and local postal stations approximately one week before work begins. There will also be door knocker notices hung at your residence 24 hours prior. The first roads are scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 29.

Delays may occur at any point due to equipment issues, rain delays, or residents/realtors forgetting to turn off irrigation. For more information and schedules, follow this link: Rejuvenator Notice