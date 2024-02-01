Unlicensed teen from Mexico arrested after caught driving vehicle with inoperable headlight

An unlicensed teen from Mexico was arrested after he was caught driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight.

Carlos Mejia, 19, of Enterprise, Ala. was driving a gold 2004 Honda CRV with an Alabama license plate at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 471 and County Road 721 in Webster when he was pulled over for the faulty driver’s side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A bilingual deputy was called to the scene of the traffic stop to provide translation for Mejia, a native of Mexico. Deputies learned Mejia has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States. Mejia said he has been living in the United States for two and a half years and was aware he needed a driver’s license to operate a vehicle.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a warning for the inoperable headlight. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $250 bond.