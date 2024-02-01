56.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

Unlicensed teen from Mexico arrested after caught driving vehicle with inoperable headlight

By Staff Report
Carlos Mejia
Carlos Mejia

An unlicensed teen from Mexico was arrested after he was caught driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight.

Carlos Mejia, 19, of Enterprise, Ala. was driving a gold 2004 Honda CRV with an Alabama license plate at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 471 and County Road 721 in Webster when he was pulled over for the faulty driver’s side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A bilingual deputy was called to the scene of the traffic stop to provide translation for Mejia, a native of Mexico. Deputies learned Mejia has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States. Mejia said he has been living in the United States for two and a half years and was aware he needed a driver’s license to operate a vehicle.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a warning for the inoperable headlight. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $250 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents don’t understand the purpose of the gates

A Village of Sanibel resident tries to set fellow Villagers straight on the purpose of the gates.

President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident cheers an effort to see former President Trump honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Why target souped-up golf carts when so many cars are speeding?

A resident of the Soulliere Villas wonders why souped-up golf carts are being targeted by local law enforcement when so many automobiles are speeding. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages not so special anymore

An “outsider” has a few observations to make about The Villages. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Fraud victim warns other seniors to ‘hang up’

In a Letter to the Editor, a fraud victim shares her story of being scammed. She offers some advice.

Photos