New restaurant in The Villages will have waterfront view

A new restaurant in The Villages will have a waterfront view.

The Harry and the Natives restaurant will be constructed near Okahumpka Recreation Center, overlooking Lake Okahumpka, between the Village of St. Johns and the Village of Richmond.

Harry and Anne MacArthur already operate the original Harry and the Natives Restaurant in Hobe Sound. They saw the proposed location in The Villages and said they were all in. They even bought a house in the Village of St. John.

The restaurant will have a “old Florida” feel to it. Alligator and frog legs will likely appear on the menu. The restaurant will feature a tiki bar.

Ground was broken recently on the new restaurant, which is expected to open in late 2024.