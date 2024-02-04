60.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 4, 2024
type here...

New restaurant in The Villages will have waterfront view

By Staff Report

A new restaurant in The Villages will have a waterfront view.

The Harry and the Natives restaurant will be constructed near Okahumpka Recreation Center, overlooking Lake Okahumpka, between the Village of St. Johns and the Village of Richmond.

default
The new Harry and the Natives Restaurant will be located on Lake Okahumpka

Harry and Anne MacArthur already operate the original Harry and the Natives Restaurant in Hobe Sound. They saw the proposed location in The Villages and said they were all in. They even bought a house in the Village of St. John.

The restaurant will have a “old Florida” feel to it. Alligator and frog legs will likely appear on the menu. The restaurant will feature a tiki bar.

Ground was broken recently on the new restaurant, which is expected to open in late 2024.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

My Letter to the Editor really struck a nerve in The Villages

A Sumterville resident is back with another Letter to the Editor about The Villages. The last letter really struck a nerve.

The 21st Century is America’s Century

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is proud to say that the 21st Century is America's Century.

What about Bill Clinton’s behavior?

A Village of El Cortez resident has a response to Ralph Bennett’s recent criticism of former President Trump.

Don’t tell me to be ‘thankful’ for The Villages

A reader from Lake Pansoffkee takes on the notion that she should be “thankful” for the development of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden is too weak to be our nation’s leader

A Village of Caroline resident warns that President Biden is too weak to be the leader of our nation.

Photos