James Edward Kawzinsky Sr.

10/25/1941 – 1/28/2024

James Edward Kawzinsky Sr., 82, passed away in his sleep on January 28, 2024, at his Summerfield home surrounded by his loving wife Laura and his faithful dog, Cashew.

Born on October 25, 1941, Jim was primarily raised and lived in Michigan for most of his life. For the last 10 years, he resided in Summerfield, Florida. Jim was a retiree of Eaton Corp., after 43 years of service. Jim also served in the National Guard for 4 years. He and his wife Laura loved NASCAR races and traveled extensively. He loved all cruises, big and small. Jim was a very active virile man who liked to try new things. For the past 20 plus years, he and his wife Laura made snacks for the various bars that they liked, to feed everyone. Moving to Florida permanently in 2013; there was never a dull moment. He loved the sun and hated the cold as the years went by.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Laura; his children Jamie (Laura), Glenna (Ray), Jimmy and Shelly. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, sisters Dee (Eddie) Markiewicz, Rhonda Cramer and Laurie Adamo (Brian). Also survived by brother-in-law Dennis Childs. Preceded in death by both parents, both in-laws, his sister Jackie and brother Jodie.

I am going to miss him so much. My heart is breaking into tiny pieces.