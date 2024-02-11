Fruitland Park residents make plea for permission to keep their chickens

Residents flocked to the Fruitland Park Commission meeting this past week to fight for their right to keep chickens.

A city ordinance states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to keep, harbor, coop, pen, house, or maintain fowl on any premises within the city.”

The residents who have been keeping chickens found themselves to be in violation of the ordinance and faced the threat of fines.

“We’re not hurting anyone. We give out the eggs to the community,” said Crystal Rizzo, who lives with her husband on Berryhill Circle.

Rizzo, a 30-year resident, summed up the feelings of the chicken owners.

The chicken owners asked the commissioners to look at the ordinance and consider its removal or amendment.

After hearing the residents’ plea, the commission agreed to re-examine the issue and waive any fines.

More information is likely to be presented at the Feb. 22 commission meeting.