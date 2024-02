Mary Jo Vitale, popular area entertainer, will be performing at a Valentine’s Dance Saturday, Feb. 17 at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. The dance will be open to the public.

The dance is $25 per person where you can enjoy the music and plus a full meal.

There will also be a cash bar at the dance sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion. Contact Bud Bowyer (856) 466-5707 for tickets.