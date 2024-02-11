Rose Ann Snyder

January 7, 1938 – February 8, 2024

Rose Ann Snyder of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at her home. She was 86. Rose was born in Kent, Ohio and she moved to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1981. In 1996 she relocated to Mount Dora and finally settled in Lady Lake in 1998.

While living in Ohio, Rose worked as a seamstress. She was very talented at making quilts and afghans, and would donate them to group homes, senior centers and the homeless. She also made wedding dresses. Rose drove a school bus in Ohio in the 1970’s and 80’s. After moving to south Florida, she drove the local trolley. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and as part of that program, she would transport seniors to different venues to enjoy a meal together. Lastly, Rose worked as a cook for several years before retiring.

She loved growing plants and gardening. Rose was also an animal lover of cats and birds. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her son, William Snyder and her sister, Theresa Baker. Rose is remembered and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Niki Snyder (Telli Carr) of Lady Lake and Cary Thompson (TJ) of Kent, Ohio; brother, Pete Stadler of Sorrento, Florida; as well as 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

