George Horridge of The Villages, Florida, died peacefully at home on January 6, 2024 following a year-long illness.

George will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 47 years, Maureen (McDonald) Horridge. He is also survived by his cherished children, Tracy French, Keli Morford, and Jason Horridge along with their spouses Josh French, Brian Morford, and Lynn Horridge, and his treasured grandchildren, Conor and Kacy Morford. George is predeceased by his precious son, Matthew. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Horridge and his wife Toni, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He also leaves behind his loyal pal, Bogey.

George was born in Providence RI and lived in Coventry, North Kingstown, and Narragansett until moving to The Villages, FL in 2004. George loved to play golf and spent as much time as he could enjoying the company of family and friends out on the course. He started his days with word puzzles and Sudoku, and often ended with poker and other card games. He was a master of puns, and for better or worse he passed his sense of humor on to his children. George was a proud Army veteran and was honored to give the first salute to his grandson when he commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Marine Corps.

George was loved by all who knew him; he was kind and generous, and lived by three words: worry over nothing.

A memorial is being planned for this summer in Rhode Island. Contributions in his memory can be made to The Villages Veterans Honor Flight, Inc, PO Box 490, Lady Lake, FL 32158-0490.