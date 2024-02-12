79.4 F
The Villages
Monday, February 12, 2024
Underage server arrested with nearly empty bottle of Pink Whitney

By Staff Report
Kevin Carr III
An underage served was arrested with a nearly empty bottle of Pink Whitney.

Kevin Carr III, 18, of Fruitland Park, was driving a white Kia passenger car at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was caught traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, a police officer determined Carr had been drinking due to an “overwhelming aroma of an alcoholic beverage” that was detected. A bottle of New Amsterdam Pink Whitney vodka was spotted on the car’s passenger floorboard. Some of it had spilled onto the floorboard.

Carr said he had consumed four shots of the Pink Whitney “while he was at work.” His arrest report indicated he works as a server, but did not state where he is employed. He claimed he’d purchased the vodka at a liquor store in Eustis.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples which both registered .0191 blood alcohol content.

The native of Texas was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

