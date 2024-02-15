Debra Kita

December 28, 1960 – February 02, 2024

Debra Kita, 63, transitioned peacefully into Gods arms on February 2, 2024 with Stan, her husband of 37 years and her father, Anthony holding her hands. At the time of her passing she was also surrounded by her Godchild, Nancy Jean, her nephew Bobbie, and Deb’s little angel, grandniece Amelia. Deb was a resident of The Village of Sunset Point in The Villages, FL., and formerly of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Deb was born on December 28, 1960, in Somerville, NJ. After graduating from Franklin High School, she began working for Hoechst Pharmaceutical Corp. in Bridgewater, NJ, eventually becoming a purchasing manager with responsibilities negotiating national contracts. On July 14, 1985, she met the love of her life, Stan, on a blind date. Less than 3 months later she accepted a marriage proposal at sunset on a beach in Aruba. Following her marriage, on July 26, 1986, she moved to Pennsylvania and continued her career in the purchasing field working for several different companies over the next 22 years.

In June of 2011, Deb retired with her husband, to The Villages, FL., where Deb eventually took on the role of primary care giver for her mother and father. During her life Deb was an avid traveler who loved getting off the beaten path and embracing local cultures. This exploratory spirit led to many amazing memories in which she would simply put the camera down and embrace the moment in her memory. One of her favorite sayings was, “Life is not measured by the breaths we take, it is measured by the moments that take your breath away!” For Deb, she always knew how to enjoy those moments, whether it was in a local salsa bar in Cuba, on the shore at the Bay of Fundy, on a cruise ship in Glacier Bay, or during sunrise in her back yard or at Daytona beach.

In addition to traveling, Deb loved to dance, and her Zumba classes were always something she looked forward to. She was also an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling. Regardless of the activity, she always brought an infectious smile and a positive attitude. Deb knew how to embrace the moment she was in and bring joy to those around her. She was a selfless wife, daughter, sister, and friend, that would always place other’s needs above her own.

Deb is survived by her husband, Stan, her father Anthony of The Villages, her sister Denise Strothers of Daytona Beach, her brothers Mark (Lisa) and Steven (Nancy) of Somerset, NJ. She is also survived by nieces, Nancy Jean of Daytona, Jennifer of New Jersey, and nephews Matthew of Tennessee, and Michael and Zachery of New Jersey. She was predeceased by her mother Lois Zakolski.

Services will be held on Friday, March 8th at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation, on Deb’s behalf, to the Florida Cancer Specialist Foundation. http://weblink.donorperfect.com/DebraKitaMemorial.