Rocker Dave Mason to join Beach Boys for show in The Villages

Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician and songwriter Dave Mason will join the iconic Beach Boys at a show set for March 23 at the Savannah Center in The Villages.

Fans and critics alike hail Mason as one of the most talented songwriters and guitarists in the world – which is why he is still performing over 100 shows a year to sold-out crowds.

Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Maso founded two bands by the age of 15: The Deep Feeling, and The Hellions. At 18, the Worcester, England native teamed up with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood to form the legendary band Traffic. At 19, Mason penned the song “Feelin’ Alright”. The rock anthem, first recorded by Traffic and then covered by dozens of other artists (including Joe Cocker), cemented both Dave’s and Traffic’s legacy, and had a profound influence over rock music that continues today.

The Beach Boys has performed numerous times in The Villages.