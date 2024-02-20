68.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Wisconsin woman arrested on felony battery charge after altercation

By Staff Report
A Wisconsin woman has been arrested on a felony battery charge after an alleged domestic altercation.

Kim Marie Ransom, 67, of Oconomowoc, Wis. was taken into custody on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 on Monday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at a home in Wildwood.

The victim, also 67 years old, said that Ransom pushed her with “both hands.”  The woman said she pushed Ransom back in self-defense. There was a visible scratch on the victim’s left index finger.

Ransom denied a physical altercation had occurred.

Ransom was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.

