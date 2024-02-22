61.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Henry John Kienow

By Staff Report
Hank Kienow
Hank Kienow

Henry “Hank” John Kienow passed away on February 18, 2024.

Hank was born in 1948 to John and Katherine (Niesusma) Kienow in Aberdeen, SD. He grew up on the farm west of Warner where he went to grade and high school. He graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD with a degree in business and Economics.

Growing up he enjoyed fishing, hunting and 4-H. He was a member of St. John’s Church in Warner, St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, SD and First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. He taught Sunday School and was on the board of directors at St. Paul’s Church. Hank was also an elder at First United Methodist Church. He was a member of New Covenant Methodist Church in The Villages, Florida.

Henry married Evelyn Jean Angerhofer in 1970. She passed away in 1997. He then married Cathy Moon-Hoyt. Henry served in the Army Reserve from 1970-1976. Henry stared in farm machinery business and later sold out to Kamen Equipment after he retired.

The joys of his life were grandkids, golf, having a place at Pickerel Lake and later at New Everts. He later would live between Mina Lake, SD and The Villags, Florida. Hank will be loved and missed by many.

