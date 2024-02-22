Wildwood man charged with voter fraud after elections official lodges complaint

A Wildwood man has been charged with voter fraud after an elections official lodged a complaint against him.

Christofer Frederick Patrick, 54, is facing a felony charge of voter fraud as a result of the complaint from Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen.

Patrick, who is a convicted felon, registered to vote in 2011 and voted in Sumter County in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022, according to the complaint.

He was arrested on a warrant on Feb. 13 and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He remains free on $2,500 bond.

There have been a number of voter fraud cases in Sumter County:

• In January, 33-year old Stevie Taylor Elizabeth Baker of Wildwood pleaded no contest to a charge of voter fraud. She was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

• A number of Villagers were charged with casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, but all escaped with light sentences, which consisted primarily of civics classes. Villagers who were arrested were Joan Marie Halstead, Jay Richard Ketcik, Charles Franklin Barnes and John Rider.

• Robert Rivernider of Continental Country Club in Wildwood was sentenced to jail time after mailing in his dead father’s ballot.