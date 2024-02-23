John Stewart Giese

July 22, 1943 – February 9, 2022

John Stewart Giese “Jack”, age 79, of the Villages Florida. Passed away on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, in Ocala at the Hospice House of Marion County Florida. He was born on July 22, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Harvey and Vera Giese.

Jack was a graduate of Geneva High School and was a three-sport athlete. He played football, wrestled and ran track. Jack was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who served on the USS Atka from 1962 -1966 as a diesel mechanic. The day Jack was discharged he met his future wife Raz at Club Acada in St. Charles, Illinois. After the Navy, Jack worked at Eco Lab as a salesman/service tech for 34 years. On June 28th, 1969, Jack married Rosemary (Raz) Walper.

Jack was a man who absolutely loved life. He was always good for a laugh and often the life of the party. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. He knew his way around a BBQ grill and camp stove cooking delicious food for all to enjoy. Jack enjoyed boating, kayaking, camping, canoeing and cycling. Jack and his brothers often entered the Kane County annual canoe race on the Fox River. You could also find Jack riding his bicycle across the state of Iowa (RAGBRI) with his friends. In his later years he loved tooling around in his golf cart.

Jack was a very accomplished photographer. His nature photos were as good as they get and could have easily been published. Jack was a member of the Elks Club, Jaycees, Moose, and American Legion and East Peoria Boat Club.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Vera (Gladding) Giese, brother Wayne Harvey Giese, nephew Peter Giese, sister-in- law Signe Giese and brother-in-Law Jerry Verhaeghe. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Raz, sons John (Hilary) Jeff (Mandie) two grandsons, Wyatt and Cade, brothers Dave and Jim (Donna Bierce Dahlman), sister Janet Verhaeghe, as well as 6 nieces, 3 nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Donations in Jack’s name to a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated.