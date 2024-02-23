68.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 23, 2024
type here...

Shocked to see bumper sticker at Lake Sumter Landing

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

According to the dictionary, revenge is the act of initiating injury or harm to another for something done to them. So I was shocked when driving through Lake Sumter Square to see a golf cart with the a bumper sticker that read “Trump 2024 Revenge Tour.” Really this is what Trump/MAGA supporters think is a platform for a Presidential candidate to run on, spend four years in office going after individuals, corporations, former supporters, government agencies perceived as injuring or hurting you in some way? Trump has already indicated some of his targets, the entire Democratic House and Senate, the Democratic Party, AG Fani Willis, I guess the entire Biden family.
But to see that people actually think this is a good idea? There is enough division and hatred in the country. The job of the President is to help and support all people of our country, our allies our supporters of open and fair government, not use it to get even with perceived enemies who have hurt him personally in some way.
Stop for a minute MAGA and Trump supporters and think about what four years of revenge will look like. The America I have lived in for 75 years, spent 28 years of my life in defense of as an Army officer, raised my family in, that my father fought in WWII in to defeat fascist Nazi Germany, will be ruined because of a president who puts himself ABOVE country.

Ray Dube
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t take poker away from residents who need it most

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is pleading with officials in The Villages to restore the poker games that mean so much to residents.

Complaints about golf courses probably coming from snowbirds

A Village of Country Club Hills resident suspects that the complaints about golf courses in The Villages are probably coming from snowbirds. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Walkers have a right to enjoy paths without being endangered

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that walkers have a right to enjoy multi-modal paths without being endangered by golf carts.

We need to take the power away from the trolls

A resident of the Allandale Villas believes officials need to take the power away from the trolls when it comes to deed compliance and harmony in neighborhoods. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Please give us back our poker games

An Orange Blossom Gardens resident is hoping that the appropriate officials will reinstate the poker games that have brought residents so much joy.

Photos