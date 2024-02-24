Fostering program leads to new home for abandoned puppy

Little Nova Gray did not have the usual fun life of a puppy. She was a stray that needed surgery, not the normal puppy life of playing, exploring, and getting love. And then it all changed.

Sumter County Animal Services picked up Nova before Christmas. After being examined at Planned Pethood, Nikki Bisaccio saw her being escorted from the vet facility into an Animal Services vehicle. She went out to meet this cute little puppy to learn more about her. The rest, as they say, is history.

“There was something about her, and I kept thinking about her,” Bisaccio said. “At first, I shared her story on Facebook and contacted Open Hands Animal Rescue, an organization I’m affiliated with. I thought about her all through Christmas and even had an adopter lined up.”

Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately in this case, that adoption fell through. Bisaccio then decided to foster Nova Gray while she recovered from her surgery. Bisaccio already had six rescue dogs living with her as well as regularly fostering dogs. Nova, though, fit right in with “her pack” from the beginning.

“I fell in love with her the minute I saw her at Planned Pethood and just knew she was going to be in my arms,” Bisaccio said. “Sometimes you just connect with a certain animal, and I pretty much knew she would wind up staying with me. She is full of spunk and energy. She is a brave little soldier. The minute I get off from work, she jumps on me and gives me nibbles as if she hasn’t seen me in forever. Needless to say, I know I am her mommy forever.”

Sumter County Animal Services has more than 100 dogs looking for their forever owner, or that need fostering. To adopt or foster, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/Animals.