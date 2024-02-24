To the Editor:

Please reconsider closing down Texas Hold’em poker games. Many people with disabilities such as stroke, arthritis, wheelchairs, mild dementia, etc. ENJOY getting out and playing in these well-run, legal tournaments that usually last three hours.We have met many new friends there, by interacting with them or helping them enjoy their experience. Please reconsider your decision to close Texas Hold’em tournaments and let us Villagers who love it here enjoy our fun recreation!

Ed Grat

Village of Marsh Bend