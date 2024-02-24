The Villages announces decision to shut down golf course after complaints

The Villages golf management has announced a decision to shut down an executive course after complaints from residents.

It has been announced that the Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course will be closed until further notice. It was officially shut down on Friday.

“Last Friday I ‘tried’ to play Bonita Pass and the condition of the course was embarrassing. The ‘green’ was all dirt,” said Villager Pat Parrot.

Villager Tom Beecroft had called for the closure of Bonita Pass along with the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course and the Red Fish Run Executive Golf Course. Those two remain open.

“Whoever’s in charge of maintaining those courses should be fired. Those courses should have been closed weeks ago in order to try to save the greens. They literally are unplayable. It is truly a sad situation at all three courses,” Beecroft said.

