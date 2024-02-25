53.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 25, 2024
type here...

Chiappetta and Zlotek team up for victory at Glenview Best Ball tournament

By Ron Clark

Villages golfers Dan Zlotek and Dan Chiappetta teamed up for victory Saturday in the Best Ball Tournament at the Glenview Championship Golf Course.

Winners Dan Zlotek, on left, and Dan Chiappetta, right.
Winners Dan Zlotek, on left, and Dan Chiappetta, right.

The duo defeated Jimmy Marston and Bob Levy, who were the #2 seed at the event, by a margin of 3 and 2 to claim the championship title in the Gold Tee scratch division. 

Chiappetta/Zlotek had a bye in round one of the championships, being the #1 seed.  In their other matches on the way to the championship, they defeated Wynne/Bedard in their first match in a sudden death playoff.  In their second match they defeated Butler/Smaltz, one up.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Blaming El Nino? You have to be kidding!

A Village of Pine Hills resident could hardly believe what he read when golf officials blamed El Nino for the poor course conditions in The Villages. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Morse family should be ashamed of condition of golf courses

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Morse family should be ashamed over the condition of golf courses in The Villages.

Mr. Schwartz is rolling over in his grave

A Village of Pinellas resident was embarrassed at the course conditions when he went golfing last week. He believes Harold Schwartz is rolling over in his grave.

We should not vote for anyone spreading Russian propaganda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana woman contends we should not vote for anyone for re-election that has knowingly spread Russian propaganda in the halls of our government.

Please reconsider closing down Texas Hold’ em poker games

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is hoping officials in The Villages will reconsider its decision to shut down Texas Hold’em games.

Photos