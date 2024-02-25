Chiappetta and Zlotek team up for victory at Glenview Best Ball tournament

Villages golfers Dan Zlotek and Dan Chiappetta teamed up for victory Saturday in the Best Ball Tournament at the Glenview Championship Golf Course.

The duo defeated Jimmy Marston and Bob Levy, who were the #2 seed at the event, by a margin of 3 and 2 to claim the championship title in the Gold Tee scratch division.

Chiappetta/Zlotek had a bye in round one of the championships, being the #1 seed. In their other matches on the way to the championship, they defeated Wynne/Bedard in their first match in a sudden death playoff. In their second match they defeated Butler/Smaltz, one up.