Is this the best we’ve got?

To the Editor:

Anymore, Washington politics continues to be in a sad state of affairs. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, I find it hard to believe that either the current president and former president are the two best choices to lead our country forward in the next presidential election.

One candidate is a frail puppet of the “give me more” party and the other candidate is an ego-maniac whose personal issues are more of a priority than his political aspirations. It’s a simple question: Americans, do you honestly believe that either of these two people can effectively harmonize the American people and lead this county back into a world leadership position? Surely, there’s got to be another candidate we can all respect and trust to lead our country forward. Can it be that hard to find such a person? Just my opinion & wish.

Rick Cunningham

Village of Sabal Chase