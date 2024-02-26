54.9 F
The Villages
Monday, February 26, 2024
Mexican drunk driving suspect without license arrested in Cadillac

By Staff Report
Carlos Gutierrez Ayala
A Mexican drunk driving suspect without a driver’s license was arrested in a Cadillac that swerved over the line.

Carlos Gutierrez Ayala, 28, of Fruitland Park, was driving a red Cadillac sedan in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. 301 in Wildwood when the vehicle drifted over the line several times, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Gutierrez Ayala made a wide turn onto County Road 466A prompting the deputy to initiate a traffic stop.

Gutierrez Ayala offered the deputy his Mexican ID card. It appeared he had been drinking. The deputy used Google Translate to communicate with Gutierrez Ayala, who was born in Mexico. The deputy confirmed that Gutierrez Ayala does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States.

Gutierrez Ayala struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .162 and .154 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $900 bond.

