Child porn possession suspect allegedly had images of girls under 10

A Wildwood man is facing new charges of possessing pornographic images of girls under the age of 10 involved in graphic sexual situations.

Mark Porter, 66, of the Rail’s End Mobile Home and RV Park on State Road 44 in Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday on 10 charges of possession of pornography. Many of the images were found on his Dell laptop, which was originally seized in January when a search warrant was served at his home at Lot 86. At the time, he was also found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The new charges faced by the Detroit, Mich. native are the result of a forensic analysis of his laptop by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He had been free on $18,000 bond following his initial arrest. After his arrest Wednesday, he was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.