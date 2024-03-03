Ontario man nabbed after leading FHP on wild chase on Interstate 75

An Ontario man led the Florida Highway Patrol on a wild chase which began on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Tyler Cole Kewayosh, 39, of Wallaceburg, Ontario, was driving a black Ford F-150 with an Ontario license plate when he was caught on radar traveling at 101 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone at about 4 a.m. Friday southbound on I-75 near Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper began a pursuit of Kewayosh’s pickup truck, but Kewayosh hit the gas and proceeded in a “reckless manner,” ignoring the lights and siren behind him. The truck traveled onto the shoulder of I-75 to go around a semi in an attempt to escape the trooper.

The chase continued into Hernando County and then Pasco County with multiple troopers joining the pursuit. Kewayosh lost control of the pickup and it left the roadway. He got out of the truck and fled into the woods. He was apprehended and placed into an ambulance which transported him to Advent Health in Wesley Chapel. A trooper rode in the ambulance with him, the report noted.

After he was medically cleared. Kewayosh was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of fleeing to elude and reckless driving. Bond was set at $27,000. Additional charges are pending in Pasco County.