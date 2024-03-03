70.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 3, 2024
type here...

Ontario man nabbed after leading FHP on wild chase on Interstate 75

By Staff Report
Tyler Cole Kewayosh
Tyler Cole Kewayosh

An Ontario man led the Florida Highway Patrol on a wild chase which began on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Tyler Cole Kewayosh, 39, of Wallaceburg, Ontario, was driving a black Ford F-150 with an Ontario license plate when he was caught on radar traveling at 101 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone at about 4 a.m. Friday southbound on I-75 near Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper began a pursuit of Kewayosh’s pickup truck, but Kewayosh hit the gas and proceeded in a “reckless manner,” ignoring the lights and siren behind him. The truck traveled onto the shoulder of I-75 to go around a semi in an attempt to escape the trooper.

The chase continued into Hernando County and then Pasco County with multiple troopers joining the pursuit. Kewayosh lost control of the pickup and it left the roadway. He got out of the truck and fled into the woods. He was apprehended and placed into an ambulance which transported him to Advent Health in Wesley Chapel. A trooper rode in the ambulance with him, the report noted.

Tyler Cole Kewayosh tried to outrun Florida Highway Patrol troopers in a chase that began on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Tyler Cole Kewayosh was apprehended by the Florida Highway Patrol after a chase which began in Sumter County finally ended in Pasco County.

After he was medically cleared. Kewayosh was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of fleeing to elude and reckless driving. Bond was set at $27,000. Additional charges are pending in Pasco County.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s all about greed when it comes to the golf courses

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the theory that greed is at the bottom of the problem with golf courses in The Villages.

Are you really willing to pay reduced fees for golf?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is snickering at another resident’s call for reduced fees for golf. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Trolls are not the problem

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that trolls are not the problem when it comes to deed compliance.

Golf officials should be embarrassed by lame El Nino excuse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident contends golf officials should be embarrassed by lame the El Nino excuse for terrible course conditions in The Villages.

Take it down a notch with letters about politics

A Village of Belle Aire resident is pleading with fellow Villages-News.com readers to take it down a notch when it comes to Letters to the Editor about politics.

Photos