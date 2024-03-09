Villager arrested on fourth DUI during trip to Denny’s

A Villager who said he was headed to Denny’s after drinking two shots of tequila has been arrested on his fourth drunk driving charge.

Richard Louis Zaiki, 59, who lives in the Keystone Villas, was pulled over around 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Citrus Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Zaiki had been pursued by an officer who believed he had detected an erratic driving pattern.

Zaiki, who had slurred speech, indicated he was on his way to the Denny’s restaurant. The Michigan native admitted he’d consumed two shots of tequila.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and eventually quit trying out of frustration. He provided two breath samples, both registering .134 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed that Zaiki has three previous driving under the influence convictions, including one in Georgia and another in Utah. In 2021, he was arrested after an altercation over the Michigan football game.

He was arrested on a felony DUI charge and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.