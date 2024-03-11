Noreen Sidener

June 25, 1933 – February 24, 2024

Noreen Sidener, 90, of Auburn, IN passed away on February 24, 2024 peacefully in her sleep.

Noreen was born on June 25, 1933 to Lloyd Alexander Drummond and Ruth Martin in the small town of Constantine, MI. After high school graduation (White Pigeon class of 1951), she began a brief career with Kirsh Manufacturing (Sturgis, MI). In 1953 she married Richard Rodney Hyde in Sturgis. Noreen and Richard went on to have two children: Stephen Lynn (1955) and Randy Craig (1957). They put down roots in the Sturgis community and she made many friends and memories – and even more truly incredible pies!

In 1966, Noreen launched off into a new career with Ross Laboratories (Sturgis). There she worked her way up through various jobs – including canning and administrative assistant – eventually ending up in the Microbiology Dept in 1981. She retired on the last day of 1990, completing a nearly 34 year career with a company she came to truly love.

For a season, Noreen enjoyed retired life in Sturgis, but soon moved to and settled into The Villages, FL. There she spent over 20 years enjoying golf and walking, making many new friends, entertaining old friends, and even traveling abroad from time to time. Visits from out-of-state family were among the highlights of any given year.

Finally, due to failing health, Noreen moved back to the Midwest to be near family. She settled into Auburn, IN in May of 2022. Here she was able to deepen her connections to more extended family, even coming to spend significant time with many of her great-grandchildren.

Noreen was preceded in death by all her brothers and sisters – Zella, Dorothy, Frances, Lloyd, Sam, and Louise – as well as her husband Richard. She is survived by a host of loving family who will miss her dearly, including: sons Stephen (Dorie) and Randy (Dixie), and grandchildren Nathan (Carmen), Ryan (Kathleen), Jessica, Ben (Kristy), and Elizabeth (Andrew), and many great-grandchildren.