Villager with revoked New York license arrested after caught driving Mercedes

A Villager with a revoked New York driver’s license was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a Mercedes.

Frank Theodore Malena, 63, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a red 2021 Mercedes C43 at 4:46 p.m. Friday when he failed to move over for a law enforcement officer conducting a traffic stop on El Camino Real near Enrique Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

After he was pulled over, the Queens, N.Y. native admitted his New York driver’s license had been revoked due to a driving under the influence conviction in his home state. The deputy confirmed that Malena’s driver’s license had been revoked in 2018.

Malena was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was issued a traffic warning for the move over violation. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $750 bond.