John William Wilkinson

Sunday, March 17, 2024
By Staff Report
July 17, 1934 – March 6, 2024

John W Wilkinson, 89, passed away on Wednesday March 6th at the Villages Hospital.

He was born July 17th in Hull England, to John and Annie Wilkinson where he lived until coming to the US at age 17. He married Carmela Bracale, the love of his life, on April 14th, 1956 in New Haven Ct. His dedication to her during their late years truly epitomized who he was. John worked the bulk of his life as a Safety Supervisor at the United Nuclear corporation, making fuel for nuclear submarines. John was a dedicated family man, always making time for and enjoying his time with those around him.

He is survived by his wife Carmela, and his two sons John Wilkinson of Biddeford Maine and Keith Wilkinson of Orlando Florida. He was the proud Papa of 3 grandkids Alex, Max and Emma Wilkinson. He will be sorely missed. Go Get ‘em Tiger!

