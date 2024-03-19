65.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Unresponsive man found in vehicle blocking traffic on Historic Side of The Villages

By Staff Report
Travis Bryan Grabowski
An unresponsive man was arrested after he was found in a vehicle blocking traffic on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Travis Bryan Grabowski, 26, of Altoona, was found at about 3 p.m. Sunday in a silver GMC pickup at the entrance to Wales Plaza at U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. His head was leaning on the door of vehicle, which was blocking the intersection.

An officer was able to rouse Grabowski and during a pat down found a white substance which tested positive for fentanyl.

Grabowski admitted he has been using the drug for about eight months due “to a bad breakup,” the report said.

Grabowski was arrested on a charge of drug possession. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.

