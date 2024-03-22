71.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 22, 2024
type here...

Pair with sleeping bags and stolen mail found squatting in home

By Staff Report
Zacharias Robert Muchnicki
Zacharias Robert Muchnicki
Christina Marie Van Horn
Christina Marie Van Horn

Two people with sleeping bags and what appeared to be stolen mail were found squatting in a Summerfield home.

The owner of the property at SE 173rd Lane had been alerted by neighbors to unusual activity at the house, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to check out the property on Thursday and found a suitcase, cushions, sleeping bags and “multiple mail items belonging to several different people with different addresses.” The mail included W-2 tax documents, personal information, medical paperwork and items with Social Security numbers. There were at least five Social Security numbers identified in the mail pieces.

Christina Marie Van Horn, 38, and Zacharias Robert Muchnicki, 25, were both taken into custody on charges of trespassing. In addition, Van Horn attempted to lie about her identity because she was aware she was wanted on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in a theft case. Muchinicki was also found to be in possession of drug equipment.

Muchinicki was being held on $4,500 bond at the Marion County Jail. Van Horn was being held without bond due to the warrant.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do golfers even know the turf rules?

The golf courses in The Villages are taking a beating and a resident wonders if residents know the turf rules.

If you do not like the South then go back North

A Lake Panasoffkee reader says that if you do not like the South then you should go back North. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Solution for more executive tee times

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a solution that would provided more executive tee times.

A view of life in The Villages from the Village of Newell

A resident of the Village of Newell, who moved here to escape the cold and the snow, offers her take in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Fire assessment impact fees for new construction

A Village of Belvedere resident contends that impact fees on new construction should pay for the new fire services needed in the southern end of The Villages.

Photos