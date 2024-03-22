Pair with sleeping bags and stolen mail found squatting in home

Two people with sleeping bags and what appeared to be stolen mail were found squatting in a Summerfield home.

The owner of the property at SE 173rd Lane had been alerted by neighbors to unusual activity at the house, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to check out the property on Thursday and found a suitcase, cushions, sleeping bags and “multiple mail items belonging to several different people with different addresses.” The mail included W-2 tax documents, personal information, medical paperwork and items with Social Security numbers. There were at least five Social Security numbers identified in the mail pieces.

Christina Marie Van Horn, 38, and Zacharias Robert Muchnicki, 25, were both taken into custody on charges of trespassing. In addition, Van Horn attempted to lie about her identity because she was aware she was wanted on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in a theft case. Muchinicki was also found to be in possession of drug equipment.

Muchinicki was being held on $4,500 bond at the Marion County Jail. Van Horn was being held without bond due to the warrant.