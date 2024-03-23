78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 23, 2024
type here...

Villager sentenced after attacks at Lake Sumter Landing nightspots

By Staff Report
Stephen Serwo
Stephen Serwo

A Villager has been sentenced in connection with two attacks at Lake Sumter Landing nightspots.

Stephen Edward Serwo, 73, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, has been placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to two counts of battery in Sumter County Court.

Serwo was arrested on the night of Jan. 23 after he went into the kitchen at Cody’s Original Roadhouse and allegedly struck a female employee in the nose. The Boston native fled the restaurant. He was found walking near City Fire.

After the first arrest, it also came to light that Serwo had also attacked a host at City Fire. The host was able to pick Serwo out of a photo lineup.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Quit shaming those who need medical help to fight obesity

A Village of Silver Lake resident who has struggled with weight loss offers a frank assessment of the value of weight loss drugs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why would you want to take away the flags we fly with pride?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident asks why anyone would want to take away flags that are flown with pride in The Villages.

The Developer created the rules and he needs to enforce them

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that the Developer created the rules and it’s his responsibility to enforce them.

Do golfers even know the turf rules?

The golf courses in The Villages are taking a beating and a resident wonders if residents know the turf rules.

If you do not like the South then go back North

A Lake Panasoffkee reader says that if you do not like the South then you should go back North. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos