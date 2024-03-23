Villager sentenced after attacks at Lake Sumter Landing nightspots

A Villager has been sentenced in connection with two attacks at Lake Sumter Landing nightspots.

Stephen Edward Serwo, 73, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, has been placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to two counts of battery in Sumter County Court.

Serwo was arrested on the night of Jan. 23 after he went into the kitchen at Cody’s Original Roadhouse and allegedly struck a female employee in the nose. The Boston native fled the restaurant. He was found walking near City Fire.

After the first arrest, it also came to light that Serwo had also attacked a host at City Fire. The host was able to pick Serwo out of a photo lineup.