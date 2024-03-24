What is wrong with this country?

To the Editor:

I think it’s pretty despicable that the couple cannot have a cross and a tiny one at that on there lawn at there home! This country was a Christian country with God fearing church going people at one time.

Today, we have anything goes, hate what’s good and have total chaos with human race that does not know what sex they are or what is true. This is all because man turned his back on the living God and these issues are the result. Read your Bibles as we are in these times of great change and pain and tribulation. May God open our eyes before it’s too late. Let’s get it right with human life!

Sharon Brown