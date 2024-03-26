Villages resident facing DUI charge in 2023 handicapped parking incident

A woman who resides in the Village of St. Johns has been arrested on a warrant charging her with drunk driving in connection with a 2023 handicapped parking incident.

Julia Marie Seltz, 32, was taken into custody this past week by Wildwood police on a Lake County warrant.

Seltz had been found at about 4 p.m. Oct. 20 in a red 2019 Chevy passenger car in a handicapped parking spot on Market Street in downtown Leesburg, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department. She was slumped over the wheel and appeared to be sleeping. The vehicle was running and the transmission was in drive. She had a “strong odor of alcohol” and an empty bottle of fireball whiskey was found in the front passenger seat.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and transported Seltz to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. The police officer completed a medical subpoena. When the records came back from the hospital, the officer learned that Seltz had a blood alcohol level of .335 on the day of the incident. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Seltz remains free on $1,000 bond.