Buyer beware of Donald Trump’s Bible sales

To the Editor:

Buyer beware with Donald Trump selling Bibles. In his tradition of selling shoddy products, he probably cut out a few parts to save on printing costs: “You shall not steal,” “You shall not lie,” “You shall not commit adultery,” “You shall not covet your neighbor’s wife,” “Love … doesn’t brag, it isn’t arrogant, it isn’t rude, it doesn’t seek its own advantage, it isn’t irritable, it doesn’t keep a record of complaints,” and certainly: “Do unto others as you would like them to do to you.”

Ruth Srulevitch

Village of Liberty Park