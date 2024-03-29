Colin Andrew Morris took his final journey on March 13th 2024 (aged 83) surrounded by his children Harvey, Graham and Fleur and eldest Granddaughter Katelynn and her daughter Coraline. Originally from Gants Hill in Ilford, in London, Colin had traveled the world many times over and lived in Europe, South East Asia and the Americas.

Colin was born to Harold and Amy Morris at 107 Gants Hill Crescent, their youngest of two children, Colin is survived by his older sister Jenny who now lives in Basildon in England. Colin kept his keen mind and dry wit throughout, and always prompted an interesting conversation with whoever he came across.

Colin continued to be passionate about work, and was in fact still working at Secnap up until a few weeks before he passed. He was a resident of Florida for over 30 years, and loved all the climate and areas he lived in had to offer, from sailing and fishing in the Keys, to bike riding and year round gardening in The Villages.

Colin loved his children and grandchildren deeply, with daily WhatsApp calls he would speak to his children from Puerto Rico, Brazil, India, Florida and everywhere in-between. He will be missed by many as a friend, mentor, confidant and mostly as a parent to his children and grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.