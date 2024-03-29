65.6 F
By Staff Report
January 6, 1944 – March 23, 2024

Ruth Mary Gordon, nee Boisvert, 80, of The Villages, Florida, sadly passed away on March 23, 2024, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born on January 6, 1944, and grew up in the Milldale section of Southington, Connecticut.

Her career paths were varied from several years with the US Postal Service and Aetna Insurance. She also worked a number of quality years at The Cove Center for Grieving Children. She discovered her true calling when she became a professional face painter. Over the years her skills were further developed and demonstrated at numerous functions throughout the state including at the annual Daffodil Festival in Meriden and also promotional events in New York City. She loved Christmas and volunteered to face paint for the annual South Meriden Christmas in the Village festival. Also, along with the South Meriden Volunteer Fire Department she helped with the distribution of presents to families in need during the holiday season.

She was the daughter of the late Henry and Angeline Boisvert. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Arlene (Ted Schurack) and Elaine (Walter Morrison). She leaves behind Keith, her loving and devoted husband of 32 years. She is also survived by her son James Limmer, brother-in-law Glenn and his wife Joyce, sisters Pattie (Mike Slattery) and Linda (Robert Syme), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer’s Association.

