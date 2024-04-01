84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 1, 2024
type here...

Cocaine found in home of Villager who feared he was being chased

By Staff Report
George Michael Mey
George Michael Mey

A Villager who feared he was being chased was arrested after cocaine was found in his home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called late Thursday night to the Escandido Villas to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

They found 62-year-old George Michael Mey, who lives at 1410 Cochas Drive in the villa complex, standing in the middle of the roadway, “sweating profusely.” He said he “was in fear for his life and that unknown subjects were chasing after him,” the arrest report said. He said he believed they were inside his residence.

When deputies entered the home, they found a “white powdery substance with baggies and a straw” in the master bathroom. The substance tested positive for cocaine. Mey admitted he had purchased the cocaine a few days earlier.

Mey was initially transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. After his release, he was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t name the alligators!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends it’s wrong to name the alligators. It’s an insult to their species.

Short-term rental is ruining our neighborhood

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a short-term rental that is ruining the neighborhood.

Is all the growth really worth it?

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is worried about annexations and growth in Lady Lake. He fears the town is “dancing with the devil.”

Why are residents paying $1.5 million to store contractor’s equipment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident asks why Villagers are paying $1.5 million to construct a building to store a contractor’s equipment. Read her Letter to the Editor

Hey Harvey Roth, Trump was a disastrous president!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident responds to a previous letter about former President Donald Trump.

Photos