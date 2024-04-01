Cocaine found in home of Villager who feared he was being chased

A Villager who feared he was being chased was arrested after cocaine was found in his home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called late Thursday night to the Escandido Villas to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

They found 62-year-old George Michael Mey, who lives at 1410 Cochas Drive in the villa complex, standing in the middle of the roadway, “sweating profusely.” He said he “was in fear for his life and that unknown subjects were chasing after him,” the arrest report said. He said he believed they were inside his residence.

When deputies entered the home, they found a “white powdery substance with baggies and a straw” in the master bathroom. The substance tested positive for cocaine. Mey admitted he had purchased the cocaine a few days earlier.

Mey was initially transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. After his release, he was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.